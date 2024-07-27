ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.024-$1.044 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. ASGN also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.310-1.390 EPS.

NYSE ASGN traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $94.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,796. ASGN has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.22.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

