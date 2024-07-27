ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.87 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.8732 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34.

ASML has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years. ASML has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASML to earn $31.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $888.39 on Friday. ASML has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $350.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,003.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $943.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

