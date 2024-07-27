ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.5%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $850.18 and last traded at $859.28. Approximately 842,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,175,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $872.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $350.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $943.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.8% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 8.8% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

