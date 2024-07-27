Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance
Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.04.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -12.65 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.
