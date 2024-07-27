Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -12.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Assembly Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $55,563.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 693,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,677,774.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,563.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 693,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,774.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $31,606.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,222.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $76,055. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Featured Articles

