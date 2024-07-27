Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 2,803,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

