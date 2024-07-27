AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01, Zacks reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5 %
AZN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,878,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,286. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 94.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.