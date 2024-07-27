AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01, Zacks reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5 %

AZN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,878,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,286. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

