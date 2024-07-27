Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Down 38.2% in July

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Atomera Stock Performance

Shares of Atomera stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 73,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,043. Atomera has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $9.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

Atomera Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Atomera by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Atomera by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 372,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 57,045 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Atomera by 32.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.