Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Down 38.2% in July

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Atomera Stock Performance
Shares of Atomera stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 73,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,043. Atomera has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $9.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.58.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera
Atomera Company Profile
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
