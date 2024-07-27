AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.5 million-$34.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.5 million. AudioEye also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.160 EPS.

AudioEye Trading Up 38.2 %

Shares of AEYE traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. 1,365,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,585. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Equities analysts predict that AudioEye will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.13.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

