Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $798.89

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 798.89 ($10.33) and traded as high as GBX 804.60 ($10.41). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 794 ($10.27), with a volume of 1,012,210 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUTO. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 608 ($7.86) to GBX 624 ($8.07) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 ($10.73) to GBX 935 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 800.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 748.15. The company has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,176.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

