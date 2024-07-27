Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Trading Down 0.8 %

Autohome stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Autohome had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Autohome’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 142,413 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Autohome by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 291,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,226 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Autohome by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 248,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Autohome by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

