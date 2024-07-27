AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Cut by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in AutoNation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.55. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $182.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,703 shares of company stock worth $23,384,790. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation



AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

