Axie Infinity One Day Volume Reaches $29.11 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $903.91 million and approximately $29.11 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $6.10 or 0.00008981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,967.57 or 1.00060428 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,174,827 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,166,403.323794 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.09318879 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $28,681,808.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

