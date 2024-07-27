Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,403 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.72. 115,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.