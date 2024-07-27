Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,405 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,080.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,646.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 115,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 108,523 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 406,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.59. 1,282,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,174. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $150.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.