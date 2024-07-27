Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.90. 467,698 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.09. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

