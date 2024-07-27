Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. 7,453,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,033,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

