Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,513,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 497.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,083,000 after buying an additional 2,580,478 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fastenal by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after buying an additional 1,420,763 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after buying an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. 2,997,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.