Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Argus boosted their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Kroger Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 2,552,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

