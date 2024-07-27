Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

