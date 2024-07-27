Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ryder System by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $2,349,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.17. 301,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.91.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,129 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

