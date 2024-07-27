Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.