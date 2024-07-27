Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,603,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 8,321,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,170. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

