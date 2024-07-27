Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,708 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. 2,226,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,616. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

