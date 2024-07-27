Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,017 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock remained flat at $10.44 on Friday. 290,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,235. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

