Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at DocuSign
In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Price Performance
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOCU
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.