Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

