Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,889 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares during the period. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $144.54. 404,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,945. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.40. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

