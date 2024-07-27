Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $101,319,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 109,275 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $11.66 on Friday, hitting $233.47. 646,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,382. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

