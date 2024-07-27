Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of TDVG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,663. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $423.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

