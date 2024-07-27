Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Edison International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 647,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,800,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,022. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

