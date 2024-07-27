Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $14,357,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 425.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 25,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 40,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.7 %

EMN stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.73. 1,475,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,948. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

