Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after buying an additional 1,309,672 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.40. The stock had a trading volume of 581,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,064. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.37. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

