Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $187,403,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,855,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,052,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,867,000 after purchasing an additional 91,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,046,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. 4,215,373 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

