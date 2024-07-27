AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZEK. Loop Capital cut their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.72.

AZEK stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. AZEK has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

