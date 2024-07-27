B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $19.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.05.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.