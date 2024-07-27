Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.11 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00004972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $69.51 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,256,807 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

