Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Trimmed by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,353 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.92.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of BKR stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. 10,250,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

