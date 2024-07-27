Banana Gun Price Down 10.5% This Week (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $192.99 million and approximately $52.74 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for $59.94 or 0.00087575 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,220,000 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,900,000 with 3,220,000 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 61.31893652 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $63,070,085.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

