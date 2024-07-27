Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,354,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 318,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 280,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,049,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,797,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $325.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,753,983 shares of company stock worth $1,588,489,324. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

