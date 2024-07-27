Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 79.5% in July

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the June 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 493.5 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.