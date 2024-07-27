Barclays Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $500.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $448.50.

MCO opened at $449.00 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $458.24. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.75 and its 200-day moving average is $399.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Moody’s by 114.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

