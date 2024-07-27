Barclays Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $355.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $349.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $351.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

