Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BELFB. Northland Securities lowered shares of Bel Fuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $75.05 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $947.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bel Fuse by 142.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 223.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

