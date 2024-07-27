Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Issues Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $75.05 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $947.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BELFB. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

