BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF opened at $0.10 on Friday. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About BetterLife Pharma
BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BetterLife Pharma
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.