Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BYON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of BYON opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Beyond has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beyond will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 17,075 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,675.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYON. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

