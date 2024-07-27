Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading Up 31.4%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 31.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

