Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 145,400 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BPTH

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of BPTH stock remained flat at $1.77 during trading hours on Friday. 13,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,416. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by ($0.34). Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Path

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.