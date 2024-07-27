BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stake Lessened by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,562,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BioNTech by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioNTech by 420.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 265,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,937. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.88 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

