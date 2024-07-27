Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Bit Origin Price Performance

Shares of BTOG stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,203. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.