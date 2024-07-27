Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.0618

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $6,800.59 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00075605 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009342 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,628.79 or 0.43618883 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

